Ex-Army general says Yoon threatened Han Dong-hoon

Former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun testified that former President Yoon Suk Yeol once said he would “bring in People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, even if it means shooting him,” during Yoon’s sedition trial.At a hearing on Nov. 3 at the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 25, presided over by Judge Ji Gui-yeon, Kwak Jong-geun appeared as a witness and made the statement while being questioned directly by Yoon. “You named Han Dong-hoon, the former People Power Party leader, along with several other politicians, and ordered that they be brought before you,” Kwak said. “You said you would shoot them if necessary."When Yoon asked Kwak about a dinner at the presidential residence following the Armed Forces Day ceremony on Oct. 1 last year, he said, “Didn’t you pass around somaek, a cocktail of soju and beer? Didn’t you drink a lot? Wasn’t it an occasion where political discussions were inappropriate?”Kwak replied, “I didn’t even tell prosecutors about this, but since you brought it up, I’ll say it now.” He testified that Yoon mentioned Han during the conversation and added, “I remember hearing words like ‘emergency powers’ at the time.” Yoon reportedly laughed as Kwak gave his testimony. Yoon’s legal team denied the account, saying, “It is completely untrue.”Meanwhile, Rep. Kwon Seong-dong of the People Power Party, who has been indicted and detained on charges of receiving 100 million won in illegal political funds from the Unification Church, appeared in court the same day before Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 27, presided over by Judge Woo In-sung, for the first hearing in his political funds trial. Kwon, dressed in a navy suit and white shirt, wore a badge on his left chest displaying his inmate number, “2961.” When asked his occupation by the court, he replied, “Member of the National Assembly.” Among those seated in the gallery was Rep. Yoon Han-hong, a close associate of Kwon and fellow People Power Party member.Kwon’s defense team denied all charges, saying, “He did meet former Unification Church World Headquarters Director Yoon Young-ho at a Chinese restaurant in Yeouido, Seoul, in January 2022, but he did not receive 100 million won.”In contrast, Special Prosecutor Min Jung-gi, who is leading the investigation into alleged misconduct by former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, said, “The defendant, a five-term lawmaker known as a ‘Yoon core,’ first met former Director Yoon on Dec. 29, 2021, and was offered campaign support.” Min continued, “He received 100 million won along with a promise of election assistance in return for attending Unification Church events and supporting the group at the national level.” The prosecutor described the case as “a corruption scandal involving collusion between political power and a religious organization, with the defendant acting as the starting point by accepting the funds.”The special prosecutor’s office also announced plans to summon Yoon and Kim later this month for questioning in the so-called influence-peddling case, in which Kim allegedly received expensive jewelry and other luxury items in exchange for personnel favors.여근호 기자 yeoroot@donga.com