APEC Summit drives improvements in South Korea tourism

South Korea has taken steps to ease payment, language, and transportation barriers for international visitors attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The Korea Tourism Organization said on Oct. 29 that it upgraded tourism infrastructure to improve convenience for guests from around the world.To accommodate visitors from Greater China and Southeast Asia who prefer QR code payments, the Korea Tourism Organization began distributing standard mobile payment QR codes in July to more than 20,000 restaurants and shops in the Gyeongsang region, including Gyeongju. Although QR payments through overseas apps were already possible, most shop owners and foreign visitors were unaware of them. The standard QR codes show about 20 compatible apps and highlight joint discount promotions with providers such as WeChat Pay, Alipay, and UnionPay.Visitors from the Americas are more familiar with near-field communication, or NFC, payments. The Tourism Organization supported the expansion of NFC-enabled infrastructure for apps such as The Pay and Naver Pay, and it provided the locations of about 5,000 NFC-enabled merchants in the Gyeongsang region through the Korea Tourism platform, VISITKOREA (visitkorea.or.kr). For travelers from Japan and Hong Kong who prefer prepaid cards, the Tourism Organization worked with local card companies to offer a 2,000 won cashback on purchases over 10,000 won in the Gyeongsang region.To reduce language barriers, the Tourism Organization also provides multilingual tourism information. Details for 124 recommended restaurants, cafes, and souvenir shops in Gyeongju are available on the Gyeongju Convention Bureau website in English, Chinese, and Japanese. A special APEC summit page was added to VISITKOREA, and relevant QR codes were included on welcome cards so participants can easily access the information.The Tourism Organization also introduced measures to support foreign visitors’ mobility. Discounts of up to 30 percent are available on express buses and rental cars traveling between the Seoul metropolitan area and North Gyeongsang Province. A “Gyeongsang Tour Pass,” offering benefits at major tourist sites and shopping centers, has been launched on global travel platforms for foreign visitors.Inspections of accommodations and tourist facilities have been completed. In July and September, about 250 guesthouse operators and prospective entrepreneurs in Gyeongju received training on safety, hygiene, marketing, and detailed consulting. Guidelines were also distributed. In addition, a citizen-based “Gyeongju Special Monitoring Team” was established to identify potential inconveniences or complaints from tourists. The team will continue its inspections during the APEC summit.The Tourism Organization has invited international media and travel industry representatives to showcase Gyeongju-centered tourism products and highlight the region’s unique attractions. “The APEC summit is an opportunity to showcase South Korea’s tourism appeal, give participants the best K-tourism experience, and support local tourism while encouraging sustained visitor growth,” said Seo Yeong-chung, acting president of the Korea Tourism Organization, said,Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com