Son Heung-min nominated for MLS Newcomer of Year award

Son Heung-min, 33, of Los Angeles FC, who joined Major League Soccer in August, is a finalist for the league's Newcomer of the Year award after just 10 appearances.MLS announced the finalists for its 2025 season awards on its website Oct. 24. Voting among club technical staff, players and journalists was completed earlier this month, and the league released the top vote-getters as final nominees. Winners will be revealed during the MLS Cup playoffs.Son was shortlisted with Aners Dreyer, 27, of San Diego FC, and Philip Zinckernagel, 31, of Chicago Fire FC. The award honors players making their MLS debut this season after professional experience in other leagues and who have played more than 500 minutes. Unlike European rookie awards, which are usually age-restricted, MLS also gives a Young Player of the Year award to players under 22.Since joining Los Angeles FC, Son has scored nine goals and added three assists in 10 regular-season matches. His performance helped LAFC finish third in the Western Conference and clinch a playoff spot. Fellow finalist Aners Dreyer recorded 19 goals and 19 assists in 34 matches, while Philip Zinckernagel had 15 goals and 15 assists in 32 games.Lionel Messi, 38, of Inter Miami, was named a finalist for Most Valuable Player after scoring 29 goals and adding 19 assists in 28 matches to win the league's Golden Boot. He will compete against LAFC's Denis Bouanga, 31, who had 24 goals and nine assists and forms the "Heung-Bou Duo" with Son, as well as Aners Dreyer.Inter Miami also announced that Messi signed a three-year contract extension through 2028. Messi said in a club statement that he has been very happy since coming to Miami and looks forward to continuing with the team. The new deal will have him play at Miami Freedom Park, the club's new stadium set to open next year.