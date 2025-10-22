National university hospitals struggle as professors resign

Ten national university hospitals aimed to hire about 800 professors in the first half of the year but filled fewer than half the positions. From January through September, 217 professors resigned from these hospitals.Data provided to Rep. Kang Kyung-sook of the Rebuilding Korea Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Education Committee, show that 10 hospitals, including Seoul National University Hospital, advertised 806 openings in the first half of 2025 but filled only 372, or 46.2 percent.Recruitment shortfalls coincided with ongoing faculty departures. From January through September, 217 professors resigned from the 10 national hospitals, similar to last year’s total of 223. The resignations followed increased workloads after residents left amid a dispute with medical authorities.One major factor in the resignations appears to be pay that lags behind workload. As public institutions, national university hospitals must cap staff salaries by law, leaving them lower than those at private hospitals.Medical experts warn that ongoing staff shortages at national tertiary hospitals could limit access to advanced care outside the Seoul metropolitan area.The government plans to shift oversight of national university hospitals from the Education Ministry to the Health Ministry and develop them as regional hub hospitals. A Health Ministry official said the move would allow the hospitals to be reclassified so legal salary caps no longer apply.조유라기자 jyr0101@donga.com