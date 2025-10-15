Unification minister confirms two-state approach for Koreas

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Monday that the government is likely to adopt his proposal for a “peaceful two-state framework” for the Koreas, which is under discussion at the National Security Council. Since taking office, Chung has argued that the Koreas are effectively two separate states, promoting his so-called “peaceful two-state theory.”During a parliamentary audit of the Unification Ministry, People Power Party lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo asked whether Chung would continue promoting the theory. Chung said he would. When lawmakers questioned whether the idea violates the Constitution, he clarified that it refers to “a two-state framework within the special relationship toward unification,” not legal recognition of two separate countries.He said institutionalizing a peaceful two-state framework is key to advancing unification, and that progress has stalled because the Koreas have not reached that stage. Responding to claims that his view conflicts with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who has said he does not support the theory, Chung said Wi was referring only to legal recognition and that their positions are aligned.Addressing reports of friction between “independence” and “alliance” factions within the government’s foreign and security team, Chung said an alliance without independence lacks principle, while independence without alliance leads to isolation. He described the team as an “independent alliance” and said distinctions between the two camps may have been relevant 20 years ago, but the current administration operates as a single unit. A senior presidential official said Chung’s remarks were understandable for a unification minister.On the same day, the Unification Ministry announced a reorganization plan that includes creating a Peace and Cooperation District Promotion Team to manage efforts to reopen the Kaesong Industrial Complex and restoring the Kaesong Industrial District Foundation. The complex, which began full operations in 2005 as a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation, has been closed since February 2016. During the audit, Chung said the ministry would restore the foundation and prepare for the complex’s reopening.The ministry said it will submit the reorganization plan for public notice on Tuesday. The plan calls for reinstating key inter-Korean exchange and cooperation departments, including the Inter-Korean Dialogue Headquarters, which were reduced or abolished under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and increasing staff from 533 to 600.Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com