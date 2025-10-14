Korean AI agent 'Selto' Begins Major Performance Verification for On-Screen Automation.

Infofla’s Selto with V2 Update in July / source=Infofla

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) service market is reaching a new inflection point. If the previous era was defined by conversational AI chatbots like ChatGPT that answered user questions with text, the curtain is now rising on the age of the "AI Agent"—a technology designed to take over and execute actual business tasks.Interest in the AI Agent market surged following OpenAI's launch of the ‘ChatGPT Agent’ in July 2025. Capable of automatically performing web searches, summarizing information, generating documents, and analyzing data, AI Agents are fundamentally different from their chatbot predecessors. They don't just answer questions; they complete entire work processes.Driving this shift is a critical corporate need for efficiency. By delegating repetitive and time-consuming tasks to AI, employees can focus on more creative and strategic initiatives.Amid this global trend, ‘Selto,’ an AI Agent platform from the Korean AI automation firm Infofla (CEO: In-mook Choi), is capturing the attention of major domestic companies and institutions.Selto's key differentiator lies in its use of a Vision Language Model (VLM) to perform tasks by directly recognizing the screen. While most existing AI Agents rely on API integrations with specific applications or services, Selto ‘sees’ and interprets the screen to execute tasks, mirroring how a human user operates a computer with a mouse and keyboard.The advantage of this approach is its universal applicability. Any application installed on a system can be automated, from accounting programs and ERP systems to legacy systems that were designed without any consideration for AI or automation. This is achieved without the need for complex API integration projects.Furthermore, while most AI Agent services are offered exclusively in the cloud, Selto provides an on-premise option. This allows companies to install and operate the platform on their own internal servers, ensuring a high level of security. For sectors where security is paramount, such as finance, government, and large enterprises often hesitant to adopt cloud-based AI, Selto's on-premise solution offers a practical and secure alternative.Through its V2 update in July, Selto significantly enhanced its practicality by adding features like conditional branching, variable storage, and the ability to directly review the screens the AI has learned. Intriguingly, this update coincided with the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent, demonstrating that Korean AI technology is evolving in lockstep with global trends.According to Infofla, Selto is currently undergoing Proof of Concept (PoC) testing or is under review for adoption by more than eight companies and institutions. As interest in business automation grows, the platform is being rigorously tested across a diverse range of industries.• Construction: One major construction firm is testing Selto’s automationcapabilities from September through December, focusing on documentprocessing and system integration tasks. The company is evaluating itspotential for digitizing various documents and automating information updates.• Manufacturing: The manufacturing sector is also showing keen interest. Onemanufacturer is assessing the automation potential of Selto's visionrecognition technology for logistics and inventory management, with plans topilot a process for inputting field data into its systems from September toDecember. A secondmanufacturing company is exploring its use for synchronizing information withinits logistics system and automating data exchange between distribution centers.• Finance: In the financial sector, one firm aims to complete a PoC for documentrecognition and task automation by October, with a primary goal of verifyingimprovements in user-friendliness compared to existing RPA solutions. Anotherfinancial company will begin testing its applicability for customer informationmanagement and various document processing tasks from November toDecember.• Public Sector: Government agencies are also actively considering thetechnology. One public institution held a demonstration to explore thepossibility of adopting Selto for its IT infrastructure operations managementby 2026. Another is reviewing the application of Selto's technology for a projectto ensure compliance with government-standard UI/UX guidelines.• Retail: A retail company is exploring the potential of using Selto for customerdata processing and OCR-based task automation."We have focused on closing the technology gap with global IT giants while also applying differentiating factors that reflect the unique characteristics of the domestic market," said Choi. "Legacy systems and proprietary work processes, which are still widely used in the Korean corporate environment, are often difficult to address with foreign-made solutions."He added, "Through our ongoing PoC projects, we are validating the value that Selto can deliver in real-world business environments. Based on these results, we aim to play a meaningful role in the domestic AI Agent market."Experts predict that the AI Agent market will experience explosive growth over the next few years. Amid global economic uncertainty, the corporate drive for efficiency is expected to further increase demand for AI-based automation. The results of these diverse PoC projects will be a key indicator of whether Selto can establish itself as a competitive choice in the burgeoning Korean AI Agent market.By Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)