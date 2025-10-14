Defense minister rejects U.S. army comments on China

South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek said he disagrees with U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll’s remarks that U.S. Forces Korea are tasked with countering both North Korea and China.Ahn made the comment during a parliamentary audit of the National Defense Committee on Oct. 13, after People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik cited Driscoll’s statement. Asked about the purpose of the U.S. military’s expanding presence in Korea, Ahn said its main goal is to strengthen deterrence against North Korea, adding that he has not considered other objectives. He emphasized that, from South Korea’s security standpoint, the North Korean threat must remain the top priority. His remarks reaffirmed that U.S. Forces Korea’s role should not extend beyond deterring Pyongyang.The U.S. recently strengthened its presence in South Korea by establishing an MQ-9 Reaper drone unit at Gunsan Air Base and deploying the Indirect Fire Protection Capability system, designed to intercept cruise missiles and drones, to Osan Air Base. This marks the first time the system has been stationed at a U.S. base overseas. Analysts say the moves indicate an expansion of Washington’s strategic flexibility on the Korean Peninsula.During the same audit, Ahn responded to criticism that he has not visited the United States since taking office in July, saying he plans to meet his U.S. counterpart in November. He is arranging talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Malaysia and is also scheduled to meet him at the annual Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul.Ahn also addressed North Korea’s new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, unveiled at the Oct. 10 parade marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. He said it was too early to assess the missile’s performance, signaling a cautious stance.During the session, People Power Party lawmaker Sung Il-jong questioned the use of the term “insurrection” in the newly launched “Civil-Military Advisory Council for Overcoming Insurrection and Designing Future Defense,” asking what legal basis justified the wording under Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek’s direction. Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-joo accused Sung of defending insurrection, sparking a shouting match that included profanity and lasted about 30 minutes.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com