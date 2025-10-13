Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports starting Nov. 1. He also said the United States will tighten export controls on key software sent to China and add Boeing aircraft parts to the list of restricted exports.Trump suggested that his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, could be canceled. His comments followed Beijing’s announcement of stricter export controls on rare earth materials, which Washington viewed as economic retaliation. China responded Saturday, saying it does not seek confrontation but will not be afraid to fight.In a post on Truth Social, Trump called China’s rare earth export restrictions “unprecedented in international trade” and said the new tariffs would take effect Nov. 1. The United States currently imposes a combined 55 percent tariff on Chinese goods, including a 20 percent duty linked to fentanyl concerns, a 10 percent general tariff applied globally since April, and a 25 percent tariff under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Trump’s new measure would raise the total to 155 percent.Trump said the world must never become captive to China. He added that he had been scheduled to meet Xi at the APEC summit in South Korea in two weeks but now saw no reason to do so. His comments were seen as a signal that he will not meet Xi unless Beijing lifts its rare earth export restrictions and resumes purchases of U.S. farm products such as soybeans.China’s Ministry of Commerce said Saturday that threatening others with excessive tariffs is not the right path to coexistence and warned that Beijing will take firm countermeasures if Washington proceeds.Analysts say the tensions reflect a broader power play ahead of the APEC summit and the Nov. 10 expiration of the temporary tariff suspension. Both countries have set the implementation of key measures, including tariffs and rare earth restrictions, for after Nov. 1.Just hours after hinting at canceling the summit, Trump told reporters that a meeting could still happen, leaving the door open for negotiations.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com