North Korea sweeps women’s weightlifting titles

North Korean weightlifter Song Guk-hyang set new world records in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total to claim gold at the World Weightlifting Championships.The 24-year-old lifted 120 kilograms in the snatch, 150 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and totaled 270 kilograms to win the women's 69-kilogram event on Oct. 7 (local time) in Førde, Norway. She finished 29 kilograms ahead of Juliette Rodriguez, 23, of Colombia, who totaled 241 kilograms. Song previously won gold in the 76-kilogram category at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a total of 267 kilograms and at last year's World Championships with 264 kilograms.This was the first world championships held since the International Weightlifting Federation restructured the weight classes. In June, the IWF reduced the number of categories from 10 each for men and women to eight each. At the event, Song broke all three world records, snatch (120 kilograms), clean and jerk (150 kilograms), and total (270 kilograms), surpassing the marks set by Olivia Reeves, 22, of the United States, at the Pan American Championships in July, where Reeves lifted 119 kilograms in the snatch, 149 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and totaled 268 kilograms. Reeves competed in the 77-kilogram category at the world championships.North Korea, a traditional weightlifting powerhouse, claimed gold in all five women's events held during the competition. Earlier, Li Sung Kum, 28, in the 48-kilogram category; Kang Hyon Kyong, 26, in 53 kilograms; Kim Il Kyong, 22, in 58 kilograms; and Ri Sook, 22, in 63 kilograms all won gold. Ri Sook also set world records in the snatch (110 kilograms), clean and jerk (139 kilograms), and total (246 kilograms).The International Weightlifting Federation said on its website that the North Korean women's team achieved a 100 percent winning rate, and Song displayed dominant performance while setting new world records in the 69-kilogram category.