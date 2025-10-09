Japan chooses Takaichi as first female leader

Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won the party’s leadership election in a landslide on Oct. 4, setting the stage for Japan’s first female prime minister. Known for advocating a “strong Japan,” she is expected to be nominated by the Diet as early as Oct. 15. Analysts say her victory signals a return to hardline conservatism three years after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July 2022 and could raise concerns about Japan-South Korea and Japan-U.S.-South Korea relations.Takaichi has regularly visited Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrines Class-A war criminals from World War II. She has not confirmed whether she will visit after taking office, saying she will make an “appropriate decision.” Attention is focused on whether she will attend the autumn festival from Oct. 17 to 19. Japanese media reported on Oct. 8 that she is coordinating a postponement to avoid provoking neighboring countries.Takaichi has promoted the slogan “Make the Japanese Archipelago Strong and Prosperous” and emphasized her economic plan, dubbed “Takaichi-nomics,” which builds on Abe’s policies. She has signaled plans for fiscal expansion and financial easing. Japanese stocks responded by hitting record highs on Oct. 6 and 7, while the yen fell to the 152-yen range on Oct. 8, marking an eight-month low.U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Takaichi on Oct. 6 via Truth Social, noting Japan has elected its first female prime minister. The White House and the U.S. State Department said they hope for active engagement with her, now that shuttle diplomacy between Japan and South Korea has resumed.In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com