North Korea prepares engine tests at Dongchang-ri launch site

Satellite imagery indicates that North Korea is preparing engine tests for a new launch vehicle at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site in North Pyongan Province.On Oct. 2, the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies’ North Korea-focused website, Beyond Parallel, released four satellite images taken on Sept. 27. The images show trucks, cranes, and water accumulation at the site.Beyond Parallel said the activity could be routine maintenance but noted signs pointing to engine test preparations. The report highlighted a shift in development priorities over the past year at the facility, from modernizing existing launch pads and building large underground structures to constructing new infrastructure, including horizontal assembly buildings, research-like structures, and L-shaped quays. These changes could support launches of larger, more capable space vehicles. Beyond Parallel estimated that significant personnel and financial resources have been devoted to developing the Dongchang-ri site.North Korea launched its military reconnaissance satellite No. 2 in May last year, but the rocket exploded in flight. Despite the failure, the country has continued rocket engine tests to advance future satellite launches. South Korean military officials believe North Korea may have obtained reconnaissance satellite and launch technology from Russia in exchange for deploying troops to the Ukraine conflict. Analysts have long expected North Korea to seek missile and launch technology transfers from Russia. Using intercontinental ballistic missile technology to launch space vehicles would violate United Nations Security Council sanctions.Some analysts also expect North Korea could time a satellite or ICBM launch for the Workers’ Party anniversary on Oct. 10, known as “Double Tenth Day.” Such an action could draw the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is reportedly planning a visit to South Korea on Oct. 29 ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, and could be used as leverage in negotiations.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com