Six-part documentary on abductees to air next year

A six-part documentary on the abductees issue is scheduled for release next year. Since 2018, American filmmaker and Brigham Young University professor Scott Christopherson has produced the series, highlighting Choi Sung-yong, head of the Abductees' Families Association and former chairman of the Postwar Abductees' Victims Families Association.Choi said on Oct. 2 that he will visit the United States on Oct. 8 to help finalize the documentary. He added that the series is expected to air on Netflix around mid-next year. Choi will be accompanied by his wife, Moon Yong-hee and plans to meet U.S. officials and public figures to raise awareness of the abductees issue.The documentary will cover Choi's long-standing efforts to secure the return of nine abductees and 12 South Korean prisoners of war. Since 2018, the production team has visited South Korea more than five times, filming on Baengnyeong Island, in Seoul, and other locations. Baengnyeong Island is where Choi's father, Choi Won-mo, served as captain of the Bukjinho ship in the Kelo Unit intelligence team. Choi Won-mo was abducted by North Korean forces in 1967 while fishing near Yeonpyeong Island.The series will also include interviews with lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties, including Yoon Hu-deok of the Democratic Party and Kim Geun of the People Power Party.Choi said he hopes the documentary will raise global awareness of the abductees issue and create opportunities to engage North Korea in dialogue.