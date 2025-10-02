Trump open to talks with Kim without preconditions

The White House said Sept. 30 that U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions. Earlier, on Sept. 21, Kim said he could meet Trump if Washington abandoned denuclearization talks. Some observers say a U.S.–North Korea summit could come soon, possibly on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju later this month.Answering questions about talks with Pyongyang, a White House official said Trump “remains open” to speaking with Kim without preconditions and noted their three summits in his first term, which the official said helped stabilize the Korean Peninsula. In July, another White House official said Trump was open to engaging Kim “for a fully denuclearized North Korea,” keeping the denuclearization goal while leaving the door to a summit ajar. The latest remarks, which did not explicitly mention denuclearization, are being read as a stronger signal to restart dialogue.The official also said U.S. policy toward North Korea is unchanged, indicating any meeting would not alter the administration’s commitment to denuclearization.Meanwhile, North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported Oct. 1 that Kim sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for China’s 76th National Day, saying it is the steadfast position of North Korea’s party and government to deepen the traditional friendship between North Korea and China regardless of changes in the international situation.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com