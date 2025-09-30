U.S. urges allies to strengthen deterrence against China

A senior U.S. Defense Department official told the Dong-A Ilbo on Sept. 26 that the United States’ established defensive line lies along the “First Island Chain” and that it is the “strategic center of gravity.” Speaking ahead of the release of the new National Defense Strategy, which outlines U.S. defense goals and plans, the official reaffirmed that the First Island Chain, from Japan’s Kyushu through Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines and widely regarded as Washington’s military blockade line against China, remains central to America’s Indo-Pacific strategy.The statement effectively dismissed speculation that the United States might shift significant military power beyond the First Island Chain to the Second Island Chain, which stretches from Japan’s Honshu through Guam, Saipan and Indonesia. It also indicated that Washington does not plan major reductions to its forces in South Korea, which play a key role within the First Island Chain.The official said forces in the First Island Chain must do more than maintain a symbolic presence and be able to provide real deterrence. He added that allies, including South Korea, should take a more active role. This was widely interpreted as a call for U.S. allies, including South Korea and Japan, to bolster their own defense capabilities to strengthen deterrence against China, Washington’s primary strategic adversary.The official also said Asian allies must contribute more directly to deterring China, noting that the “America First” agenda of the Donald Trump administration assumes allies are both able and willing to act.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com