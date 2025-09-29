Few dementia drivers lose licenses, raising safety concerns



Fewer than 5 percent of drivers assessed for their ability to drive after a dementia diagnosis had their licenses revoked. According to data submitted by the Korea Road Traffic Authority to the National Assembly, only 58 of 1,235 dementia patients evaluated by the Driver Aptitude Assessment Committee last year failed, representing 4.7 percent. The remaining 1,177 either passed or received a deferred evaluation, allowing them to keep their licenses or continue driving until their next review a year later, increasing the risk of traffic accidents.



Under current law, drivers who receive a long-term care grade for dementia or undergo treatment lasting six months or longer are automatically reported to the Road Traffic Authority for evaluation. Approximately 18,000 people are subject to assessment each year, most of whom voluntarily surrender their licenses, but more than 1,000 retain their licenses through committee evaluations. Dementia impairs not only cognitive and judgment skills but also sensory abilities, making these drivers more likely to cause accidents than healthy elderly drivers. The low failure rate has raised public safety concerns.



The process from a dementia diagnosis to license revocation can take up to 10 months, further increasing the risk of accidents. If a patient receives only short-term treatment, does not apply for a long-term care grade, or fails to report their condition, the Road Traffic Authority has no way of knowing. For instance, in December last year, a driver in his 70s involved in a crash at Mokdong Kkebi Market in Yangcheon District, Seoul, which killed 13 people, had been diagnosed with dementia in 2023. He took medication for three months but did not continue treatment afterward, allowing him to keep his license.



South Korea, an ultra-aged society, saw its dementia population exceed 1 million last year, and the number is projected to surpass 3 million by 2050. Authorities should consider measures to enhance the effectiveness of driving evaluations for dementia patients. For those who pass the assessment, a conditional license system could be introduced, following practices in advanced countries, limiting driving to roads with speed restrictions or restricting daily driving distances. Renewal periods for drivers aged 75 and older could also be shortened from the current three years, and alternative transportation options should be provided to ensure mobility for elderly drivers.

