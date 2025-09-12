Samsung Expands AI Kitchen Solutions into Europe

On Sept. 8, at the Jamie Oliver Kitchen Studio cooking class inside London’s John Lewis department store, students were introduced to Samsung’s latest AI kitchen appliances, including the Dual Cook Smart Oven and Dual Flex Induction. Samsung formed a partnership with Oliver in May, providing its AI kitchen appliances to his cooking school.The main dish of the class was eggplant-based “Eggplant Parmigiana with Tomato Sauce.” Parmigiana is a traditional Italian dish made by layering eggplant, tomato sauce and cheese and baking it in the oven.The preparation of the eggplant and the tomato sauce was completed using the Samsung Dual Flex Induction. The Dual Flex Induction features tightly woven coils that deliver consistent heat anywhere on the cooktop, accommodating small pans as well as large or long cookware. This allowed the eggplant to cook evenly, while the tomato sauce, mixed with onions and garlic, cooked thoroughly without burning.After preparing the base ingredients, layers of eggplant, tomato sauce and cheese were stacked and placed in the preheated Samsung Dual Cook Smart Oven to bake evenly. The oven features a divided interior that can be used as one large space or separated into two compartments, ensuring even cooking regardless of the size of the ingredients.“Samsung’s appliances are the perfect partner for home cooks,” the local chef leading the class said. “With Samsung AI appliances, users can preheat the oven via Samsung’s SmartThings smart home platform and receive recipe recommendations through Samsung Food, enjoying the full potential of a modern kitchen.”Benjamin Braun, Samsung Electronics’ chief marketing officer (CMO) for Europe, said, “We are running various programs that allow European customers to experience the excellence of Samsung appliances firsthand,” adding, “We will continue to lead the European market with innovative AI-powered kitchen appliances and solutions.”런던=이동훈 dhlee@donga.com