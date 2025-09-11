Samsung Opens Europe’s Largest Experiential Store in London

At London’s King’s Cross, once a hub for transporting coal across Britain during the 18th-century Industrial Revolution, Samsung Electronics has opened its largest experiential store in Europe. The store features an AI home experience zone, cooking classes, and a café, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.On Sept. 8, Samsung KX, the company’s premium experiential store in London, revealed three distinct zones tailored to local lifestyles. Earlier this year, the store expanded its AI home experience in line with IFA 2025, Europe’s largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, increasing satisfaction among local visitors.In the “Barbican Apartment” zone, designed to enhance user convenience, visitors can control appliances directly through their mobile devices. Activating the “Good Morning Routine” automatically opens the curtains and turns on the lights. Selecting the “Good Evening Routine” powers off appliances and closes the blinds, creating a comfortable environment for winding down.The “Hackney Apartment” zone focuses on energy efficiency, reflecting European consumers’ growing interest in conservation. Visitors can monitor electricity usage via a tablet and see how much energy could be saved using the AI energy mode.In the kitchen exhibition area, local celebrity chefs regularly host cooking classes for visitors. A café adjacent to the experience zones provides a space for visitors to relax."As KX is at the forefront of our European strategy, we immediately apply the latest AI home technologies for customers to experience," ㅁ Samsung Electronics spokesperson said. "Products showcased at IFA 2025 will also be displayed in the store according to their release schedule.”Opened in 2019, KX is a premium experiential space where visitors can view, test, and purchase products. Covering 1,858 square meters, it is the largest experiential store in Europe. King’s Cross has become a leading example of urban regeneration, further boosting demand for AI home appliances.이동훈기자 dhlee@donga.com