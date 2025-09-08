Son Heung-min leads Korea past U.S. 2-0

“Son Heung-min, 33, of LAFC, led the team so well that other players were able to perform at their best.”South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo, 56, praised his captain after a 2-0 away win over the United States in a friendly on Sept. 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. With Son’s goal and assist, South Korea defeated the U.S., one of the three co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. Ranked No. 15 in the FIFA standings, the U.S. was the highest-ranked opponent South Korea, currently No. 23, has faced since Hong took charge in July last year. “As our frontline striker, Son not only scored but also anchored the first line of defense. Today’s win will be a big boost for our squad,” Hong said.Son, the longest-serving captain since he took the armband in 2018, faced rumors of a captaincy change before the match. When Hong announced the September roster last month, he said, “The captain could change before the World Cup finals, or it may not.”Amid that speculation, Son started as captain against the U.S. and delivered a standout performance to lead the victory. In the 18th minute, he opened the scoring with a left-footed finish off a penetrating pass from fellow 33-year-old midfielder Lee Jae-sung of Mainz. The play showcased the chemistry Son and Lee have built over more than a decade with the national team. With his 52nd international goal, Son, second all-time among South Korean men, moved within six of Cha Bum-kun’s record of 58.In the 43rd minute, Son set up Lee Dong-gyeong’s goal. Driving into the penalty area, Son eluded the onrushing U.S. goalkeeper and slipped the ball across, allowing Lee, 28, of Gimcheon, to slot in a composed left-footed finish. Son was substituted in the 63rd minute for tactical reasons.“Whenever I play, I think about how I can help the team,” Son said afterward. “Each time I join the national team, I want to show improvement.” Since joining LAFC from Tottenham in England on Aug. 7, Son has drawn fervent support from Korean fans at Major League Soccer games. On this day, too, many Korean supporters filled the stands, chanting “Daehanminguk!” and creating a home-like atmosphere. “Coach Mauricio Pochettino joked that he thought he was in Korea,” Son said. LAFC amplified the moment on social media, posting applause emojis for his goal against the U.S.Pochettino, 53, who helped Son develop into a world-class forward during their time at Tottenham, said, “Son is like my son. Today we faced one of the world’s top forwards.” After leaving Tottenham in 2019, Pochettino managed Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before taking charge of the U.S. national team last year. The two greeted each other with a hug before kickoff.Hong tested a three-back formation against the formidable Americans, deploying three central defenders and using wing backs to launch counterattacks. South Korea weathered heavy second-half pressure and kept a clean sheet, aided by key saves from goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo, 34, of Ulsan. Jens Castrop, 22, of Borussia Mönchengladbach, whose father is German and mother is Korean, came on in the 63rd minute to become the first foreign-born mixed-race player to appear for the South Korean men’s national team. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Castrop impressed with active defending. “It has been a while since I saw every player throw themselves into the game for the win,” Hong said.South Korea will face Mexico, ranked No. 13, at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 10. Mexico drew 0-0 with Japan in a friendly on Sept. 7 in Oakland, California.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com