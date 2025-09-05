Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Absent At Beijing Celebrations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who drew attention by accompanying him on his trip to China, has not appeared at major diplomatic events since arriving in Beijing on Sept. 2. Interest had grown over a possible father-daughter debut on the multilateral stage. But she did not attend a series of events China organized to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on Sept. 3, and she made no public appearances on Sept. 4, prompting questions about her absence.Kim Ju Ae also skipped the Sept. 3 military parade and banquet, which were attended by several first ladies. There had been speculation that she might watch the parade from Tiananmen watchtower, but Kim Jong Un moved through the event accompanied only by his interpreter. Some observers say that, at age 12, she may be too young to play a first lady role.North Korea’s state media reports on Kim’s participation in China’s Victory Day events and on a North Korea–Russia summit made no mention of Kim Ju Ae. On Sept. 4, Page 2 of Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper read by the North Korean public, was filled with photos of its leader’s visit to China and his attendance at the commemorations.Some analysts see Kim Ju Ae's presence in China less as participation in formal diplomacy and more as part of broader succession schooling. “Given how limited opportunities for overseas experience are in North Korea, the process of broadening her exposure abroad itself can be meaningful," said Oh Kyong-seop, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. "This trip to China could function as a diplomatic lesson that cultivates international and diplomatic awareness.”For that reason, some caution that her trip does not mean Kim has formalized a fourth-generation hereditary succession or officially named her as successor. “Only if North Korea actually selects Kim Ju Ae as the successor and announces it would that be established. Repeated public appearances can be seen as part of succession training, but for now it merely allows the interpretation that she could be the successor," Oh added. "It is premature to draw a firm conclusion.”Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com