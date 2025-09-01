Wolverhampton’s Hwang ends long goal drought in EPL

Hwang Hee-chan, 29, of Wolverhampton, scored in the English Premier League for the first time in more than eight months.He started as the main striker in Wolverhampton’s home match against Everton in the third round of the 2025–2026 EPL season on Aug. 31. With his team trailing 0-1 in the 21st minute, Hwang converted a low cross from the right flank into a left-footed shot, scoring his first goal of the season. It was his first EPL goal since he scored against Tottenham on Dec. 30 last year in a 2-2 draw.After scoring, Hwang kissed his left wrist, which bears the names of his grandfather and grandmother in Chinese characters. He then celebrated by pointing both index fingers toward the sky. Unable to attend his grandfather’s funeral on Aug. 25 because of his team’s match schedule, Hwang honored him with this special celebration.Hwang managed just two EPL goals last season and fell behind in the competition for a starting spot, partly due to injuries. As a result of his dip in form, he was not selected for the South Korean national team’s upcoming friendlies in the U.S. against the United States and Mexico. By finally finding the back of the net, however, Hwang has raised expectations for a revival in his performance.Despite Hwang’s industrious display up front for 76 minutes, Wolverhampton lost 2-3 to Everton, extending their losing streak to three games to start the season.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com