Kim Jong Un to attend China Victory Day parade

“What else should we prepare? We should probably buy some drinks, too.”On Aug. 30, in front of the North Korean Embassy in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, people wearing badges with the North Korean flag walked in pairs around the compound, exchanging such remarks. A female embassy staff member was busy spraying water and scrubbing the large iron gate at the entrance.Although it was a Saturday, the sound of steel clashing echoed from inside the embassy, suggesting construction work was in full swing. Workers were also seen carrying leftover planks and steel bars from the site out of the embassy grounds. The North Korean flag that had hung above the embassy’s front facade was replaced with the country’s national emblem in gold and red.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to visit China on Sept. 3 to attend China’s Victory Day military parade in Beijing, marking his first trip to the country in six years since 2019. Ahead of his visit, it was evident that the entire North Korean Embassy in Beijing had launched extensive preparations to welcome him.China has also tightened security across Beijing. Several Chinese individuals, believed to be public security officers, were seen around the embassy carrying documents with checklists, inspecting various routes in advance.Security has been significantly increased at Beijing Railway Station, which Kim is expected to use when he arrives in China by train. Authorities set up an additional security checkpoint for passengers arriving at the station. Ordinarily, officials inspect passengers’ belongings only when they board trains, not after disembarking, making this move unusual.Tens of thousands of seats had already been arranged across Tiananmen Square. Workers were also seen cleaning various parts of the Tiananmen rostrum, where leaders including Kim, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to stand.Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com