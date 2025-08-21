Workplace safety reforms in Singapore show effective results



On April 20, 2004, a tunnel collapsed at a Singapore Mass Rapid Transit construction site, causing a 100-meter section of the nearby Nicoll Highway to cave in. Four workers were killed and three others seriously injured. The disaster was attributed to poor design, inadequate safety regulations, and a lack of on-site communication. An investigation committee described the incident in its report as “a preventable accident.”



The following year, the Singapore government announced the “Workplace Safety and Health 2015” roadmap, launching a decade-long initiative aimed at cutting industrial accident deaths by more than half. At the time, Singapore recorded 4.9 workplace fatalities per 100,000 people. In March 2006, the Workplace Safety and Health Act was enacted, holding companies legally accountable for safety and health violations, though its focus was more on prevention than punishment. Companies involved in accidents received demerit points, and if their accumulated points exceeded a set threshold, they faced restrictions on hiring and bidding. With recruitment and contract opportunities limited, companies inevitably suffered operational setbacks, compelling them to actively prevent workplace accidents.



For high-risk industries, tailored regulations were implemented, and labor, management, and government shared responsibility for safety. Long-term projects were carried out in phases with specific targets. As a result, by 2015, workplace fatalities had fallen to 1.9 per 100,000 people, well surpassing the goal. Last year, the rate dropped further to 1.2, placing Singapore among the top-ranking OECD countries. By comparison, South Korea recorded 3.9 workplace deaths per 100,000 people.



South Korea and Singapore differ significantly in labor relations, industrial structure, government systems, and social environment, making direct comparisons difficult. Singapore has a cooperative structure centered on a single trade union and a relatively small manufacturing sector. Its long-standing government can implement strong policies. Nevertheless, it is notable that the government encouraged companies to act voluntarily and consistently pursued these policies for more than 20 years. In the first half of this year, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower inspected 514 construction and manufacturing sites and identified 1,263 safety violations.



Since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act was introduced in January 2022, imposing prison terms and other penalties on business owners and executives for fatal or serious workplace accidents, the South Korean government has increased related budgets and personnel two- to threefold. Companies, fearing punishment, have also expanded investments in industrial safety. However, the law has had limited impact, with serious accidents continuing in the public sector following the private sector. The government focused on strict enforcement, companies concentrated on avoiding penalties, and workers on the ground, who should prioritize safety, remained largely inactive.



Encouraging action at the workplace is essential. When truck crane accidents became frequent in Singapore, the government reduced incidents by reimbursing 50% of the cost for installing safety control devices. Instead of lowering loan limits for companies with serious accidents, it can be more effective to raise loan limits for firms that maintain strong safety management.



Labor, management, and government should collaborate to set long-term goals and create a concrete roadmap for accident prevention. On Aug. 14, under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, government officials and executives from 20 construction companies met to discuss ways to reduce serious workplace accidents, but no workers were present to share conditions on the ground. It is time for the government, companies, and labor unions to share responsibility and focus on prevention rather than punishment to develop a comprehensive solution.

