Blackpink debuts at Wembley with historic shows

Blackpink made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium, a venue often described as the “mecca of pop.”According to YG Entertainment, the group held two concerts on Aug. 15 and 16 at Wembley as part of their world tour “Deadline.” The stadium, home to England’s national football team, has a capacity of 90,000.The stadium has long been regarded as a stage for global superstars. It hosted Queen’s iconic “Live Aid” concert in 1985 and later featured performances by Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. BTS became the first Korean act to perform there in June 2019, drawing worldwide attention.Blackpink launched their “Deadline” tour on Aug. 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, drawing more than 78,000 fans. The group is set to hold 31 shows across 16 cities worldwide. At Wembley’s opening night, they energized the crowd with hits such as “Kill This Love,” “Pink Venom,” and “Lovesick Girls.” During the concert, Rosé said, “We are the first female K-pop group to perform at Wembley Stadium. It feels like a dream.”사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com