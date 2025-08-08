Special counsel seeks arrest of Kim Keon-hee

The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee requested an arrest warrant Wednesday on charges including stock manipulation and illegal political donations. It is the first time such a request has been made for a sitting or former first lady. A decision could come as early as Sunday. If granted, it would mark the first time in South Korean history that a former president and first lady are jailed simultaneously.The special counsel’s office said it submitted the warrant at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday to the Seoul Central District Court, citing violations of the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act, and a bribery charge under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.Investigators believe Kim was aware in advance of the manipulation of Deutsche Motors stock between 2009 and 2012 and included the capital markets violation in the warrant. She is also suspected of breaching political finance laws by receiving multiple polling services free of charge from political broker Myung Tae-kyun during the 2022 presidential campaign and by allegedly intervening in the nomination of former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun. The bribery charge stems from allegations that a former Unification Church official delivered luxury items, including a diamond necklace and Chanel bag, to Kim through Zen master Jeon Sung-bae in exchange for political favors.The special counsel moved forward with the arrest warrant without further questioning, reportedly concluding that Kim’s blanket denial of all charges posed a serious risk of evidence being destroyed.At about 8:25 a.m. that morning, a team of four prosecutors and investigators was sent to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, to execute a second arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol. The attempt failed following a physical altercation.The special counsel said it halted the attempt at 9:40 a.m. after accepting concerns from the scene that the suspect’s resistance could lead to injury. Yoon’s legal team accused investigators of using excessive force, claiming that “about 10 people tried to lift Yoon, who was seated, and he fell to the ground,” and warned they would pursue criminal charges.이기욱기자 71wook@donga.com