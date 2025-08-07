Kim says prime minister supports, not leads policy

“I’ve never favored the term or concept of a ‘responsible prime minister.’ The prime minister exists in our constitutional framework in a supplementary role within the presidential system.”Prime Minister Kim Min-seok made the remarks in an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on Monday, stressing that under the current Constitution, the prime minister’s role is to support the president and, at the core, act as “first among ministers.” Often described as President Lee Jae-myung’s chief of staff, Kim emphasized that governing authority and accountability rest solely with the president.The exclusive interview lasted about 80 minutes at the prime minister’s office in the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District. Reflecting on his first month in office since his July 4 appointment, Kim said, “I’m beginning to grasp the job,” and added, “Now it’s time to get moving.”Asked why he previously described himself as an “early morning prime minister,” a “chief of staff,” and an “explainer,” Kim said, “Those were ways to define my responsibilities. Being an ‘early morning prime minister’ means starting early and staying visible in my work with the public. As a ‘chief of staff,’ I focus on assisting the president. And in a coordination role, I help manage communication between the ruling party and the administration.”He noted, “President Lee has taken a more defined leadership role in shaping national priorities. The public Cabinet meeting and the focus on industrial safety are good examples. The president often reminds me that I am fully responsible for domestic policy.”Speaking about the recent South Korea-U.S. tariff agreement, Kim said, “Considering the limited time the new administration had and how we compare to key competitors, we were not put at a relative disadvantage. In that regard, it was the best possible and a meaningful outcome. Still, I understand that the agreement may cause financial strain for some, and that is the part I regret.”Asked about further talks with the United States, Kim said, “Because the negotiations are led by the U.S., the terms can always shift as long as they retain the authority to raise new issues. The agreement contains unresolved sections labeled as follow-up items, including details on fund creation and revenue allocation. Moreover, since no formal document was signed, the agreement remains open and uncertain. This calls for continued vigilance.”Regarding the controversy over Choi Dong-seok, head of the Ministry of Personnel Management, Kim said, “I don’t believe the issue constitutes a legal violation or a fundamental reason to reconsider his eligibility for public office. I understand the concerns, but this does not invalidate his appointment. The president made the decision, and Choi must now act responsibly and deliver results. Further debate over his past remarks is no longer productive.”When asked about the potential pardon of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Kim said, “That matter lies entirely within the president’s constitutional discretion. I believe President Lee is weighing various perspectives and factors. Since the issue is already being publicly debated, further commentary is unnecessary.”On communication with President Lee, Kim said, “I visit Yongsan about three or four times a week. Aside from our regular Monday meetings, we often talk for over an hour and communicate openly whenever necessary. We’ve built strong communication habits over the years. There have been times when we reached similar conclusions and used similar language without prior coordination. Some civil servants have even remarked that after meeting with the president and then with me, they heard nearly identical messages from both.”Asked about President Lee’s emphasis on unity between the government and the ruling party, Kim said, “I recently spoke with Democratic Party Chair Jeong Cheong-rae about this. The foundation of that relationship is close coordination. We are a unified body with shared destiny and mutual accountability. The ruling bloc must maintain unity throughout. Bridging differences and ensuring policy success are essential for long-term stability.”When asked how he hopes to be remembered, Kim said, “I want to help institutionalize social dialogue and expand participatory governance, particularly by enhancing youth engagement. I hope to empower young people to contribute to solving national issues and ensure their perspectives are heard. Through the newly launched ‘K-Discussion Nation,’ we aim to tackle topics such as pensions, education, and labor from the viewpoint of younger generations.”Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com