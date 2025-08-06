U.S. seeks broader role for troops in Korea

As South Korea and the United States prepare for their first summit under the new administrations, ongoing defense and security talks have revealed Washington’s primary demand: expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea. The United States wants USFK, which has traditionally focused on deterring North Korea, to play a broader regional role in countering China. Seoul, wary of potential backlash from Beijing, has expressed strong reservations. Still, the issue is expected to emerge as a key topic at the upcoming summit.A senior South Korean official said on Aug. 5 that the United States is most interested in strengthening USFK’s strategic flexibility. “This is a matter that requires agreement between the two countries,” the official said. “From our perspective, turning the Korean Peninsula into a forward base would provoke strong opposition from China, so we cannot accept it.” Washington is reportedly seeking to expand USFK’s role beyond the Korean Peninsula to include deterrence against China and operations across the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea. This aligns with the U.S. defense strategy of transforming USFK from a fixed unit focused on North Korea into a mobile operational force across East Asia.The United States is also reportedly pushing to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. As part of its broader military realignment, a proposal to cut about 4,500 personnel has been raised. Some in Washington have argued for a major drawdown of ground forces and a restructuring of USFK around air power. A South Korean government official said, “The United States wants the flexibility to move troops in and out of Korea at its own discretion. We will respond firmly based on our national interest.”With the summit expected to finalize trade negotiations and address security issues, a tug-of-war between the two allies appears likely. On defense cost sharing, the United States has reportedly responded positively to South Korea’s phased plan to increase both direct and indirect contributions. The renegotiation of the Special Measures Agreement and a potential hike in South Korea’s contribution are not considered major agenda items at the working level.윤다빈 empty@donga.com