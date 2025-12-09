BTS and Samsung receive presidential commendations for philanthropy

BTS and Samsung Electronics were recognized as “Good Donors” this year and received presidential commendations.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety hosted the fifth annual Korea Good Donor Awards ceremony on Dec. 8 at the Korea Advertising Culture Center in Songpa District, Seoul. The event honored a total of 20 recipients, including seven individuals and 13 companies or organizations, with presidential and prime ministerial commendations. The Good Donor Awards celebrate individuals and groups that have consistently carried out philanthropic activities.BTS, which received the presidential commendation, has carried out the “Love Myself” campaign since 2017 in partnership with the United Nations. The campaign seeks to prevent violence against children and adolescents while raising awareness of mental health issues. Through the initiative, welfare services and psychological counseling have been provided to children affected by violence in 155 countries.Samsung Electronics has focused its philanthropic efforts on supporting the independence of children and young people leaving protective care, making it a core pillar of its social contribution activities. The company offers housing assistance, life skills training, and career education programs, with many of the initiatives funded through employee incentive donations.The prime ministerial commendations were awarded to actress Go Doo-shim, 74, who has donated for more than 40 years, and Jeong In-jo, 73, who has helped build a local sharing ecosystem. Advanced Entech and Dong-A Pharmaceutical were also honored for supporting vulnerable communities and promoting participatory social contribution programs.송진호 기자 jino@donga.com