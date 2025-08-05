K-pop shifts to eco-friendly albums without CDs

As awareness of environmental issues grows, the South Korean music industry is embracing a new trend: eco-friendly albums. Major K-pop agencies are beginning to adopt sustainability as a formal part of their business strategies.Tomorrow X Together (TXT) helped lead the shift with its album “The Name Chapter: TOGETHER,” released last month. The compact package measures just 10 centimeters square and 3 centimeters deep, and it does not contain a CD. Instead, it includes a Near Field Communication (NFC) keyring card, which is smaller than a typical 12-centimeter disc. Removing the CD reduces the physical waste produced by album packaging.Some albums are now being produced with environmentally friendly materials. Stray Kids’ fourth studio album, set for release on Aug. 22, uses a new material that generates roughly 30 percent less carbon emissions than standard plastic.The move toward sustainable packaging is gaining traction across the K-pop industry. Singer Lim Young-woong announced on July 29 that his second studio album, due later this month, will not include a plastic CD. The album will contain only a photo, a message, and a list of contributors. Notably, it excludes even the usual NFC merchandise for audio playback, a rare step for a non-idol artist. His agency said the decision was made to ease both environmental impact and the emotional burden on fans.Some companies have gone further by formalizing their green initiatives. YG Entertainment included a “Green Album Roadmap” in its ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report released in June. The plan calls for tracking carbon emissions throughout the production process, using recycled materials, and eventually introducing eco-friendly transportation across its distribution system.Still, challenges persist. ESG reports released this year show that greenhouse gas emissions, both direct and indirect, rose last year at major K-pop labels. HYBE’s emissions increased by 14 percent, SM Entertainment’s by 15 percent, and JYP Entertainment’s by 8 percent compared to the previous year.이지윤 leemail@donga.com