Blackpink’s 'JUMP' video surpasses 100 million views

Blackpink’s new single “JUMP” music video has surpassed 100 million views. YG Entertainment reported on July 27 that the video, released on July 11, reached 100 million views on YouTube in just 15 days. This is the group’s 49th video to hit the 100 million mark. Upon release, it became the most viewed video on YouTube worldwide within 24 hours and topped the global daily chart for eight straight days.The music video was directed by Dave Meyers, who won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video. Known for his stylish camera work, Meyers combined fantasy and reality to produce bold and unique scenes.Notable scenes include crowds dancing wildly like zombies in a trance and surreal computer-generated images showing Blackpink members inside the heads or mouths of the crowd. Critics praised the experimental and fresh visuals. In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video, Meyers said he wanted to capture the thrilling moment when fans’ minds are filled with excitement over Blackpink’s return as a group.The video also shows alleyways with Korean signs reading “restaurant,” “real estate,” “wallpaper,” and “painting.” Meyers said he wanted to include Korean streets and credited the Korean production team for securing an entire block for filming, praising its authentic texture.“JUMP” was produced by internationally renowned hitmakers Teddy and Diplo. The song blends genres such as hardstyle, a form of electronic music influenced by techno, dance-pop, and EDM. Its catchy guitar riff evokes a Western movie scene, while the chorus delivers intense energy. On July 24, “JUMP” ranked fifth on Spotify’s global weekly chart. It also reached 31st on the UK Official Singles Chart and 28th on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.Blackpink is currently on their “DEADLINE” world tour, performing in 16 cities including Goyang Stadium in South Korea, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Paris.Min Kim kimmin@donga.com