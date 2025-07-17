Bridging the AI divide through education

As the artificial intelligence divide becomes more apparent, with productivity gaps emerging between those who utilize AI and those who do not, both the business community and political leaders in South Korea are increasingly stressing the need to improve AI literacy.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won warned of the growing risk of an “AI divide” during a television appearance in January as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He noted that while some individuals will use AI to create new opportunities, others may fall behind and become socially marginalized. At the inauguration ceremony for the Ulsan AI Data Center on June 20, he further emphasized the importance of nurturing an “AI-native generation,” suggesting that AI should become a mandatory subject in elementary, middle, and high school curricula.To prepare for the AI divide, more companies are implementing internal training programs for employees. Shinhan Financial Group launched a six-week AI literacy course in late May for 237 executives, including affiliate CEOs, following an initiative by Chairman Jin Ok-dong. The training included case studies of AI-driven business innovations and hands-on sessions that applied AI to real-world tasks.The government is also taking steps to prevent inequality stemming from AI advancement. During his presidential campaign, President Lee Jae-myung pledged to promote a "universal AI project" that would enable all citizens to access advanced AI tools free of charge. The government is currently reviewing plans to expand AI education in school curricula through the National Planning Committee and other relevant bodies.장윤정 기자 beepark@donga.com