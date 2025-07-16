Lee sends APEC summit invitations to global leaders

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has officially sent invitations to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju this October. The move marks a key milestone with just 100 days left before the high-profile event.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jeong said Tuesday that Lee dispatched formal invitations to leaders of the other 20 APEC member economies, inviting them to attend the summit from October 31 to November 1 in the historic city of Gyeongju. The 21-member forum includes countries such as South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Russia and Taiwan. “The responses from individual countries will be made public once they are finalized,” Kang said during a press briefing.According to the presidential office, Lee emphasized in his message that the 2025 summit will be held under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.” Key discussions will focus on strengthening regional connectivity and promoting digital innovation. “We look forward to achieving meaningful outcomes on these agenda items,” Lee wrote in the invitation.Alongside the main summit, major economic side events will take place, including the APEC Business Advisory Council meetings and the high-profile APEC CEO Summit. The CEO Summit will be chaired by Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.박훈상기자 tigermask@donga.co