Yoon returns to jail after 124 days



Former President Yoon Suk-yeol was taken back into custody and placed in Seoul Detention Center on July 10, just 124 days after his release. He faces charges of ordering resistance against his arrest and approving, then destroying, a declaration of martial law. During the pretrial detention hearing, Yoon’s legal team argued for release to ensure his right to a defense, but the court ruled that there was a risk of evidence tampering and issued an arrest warrant.



Yoon's return to jail is a consequence of his lies and shameless conduct. Despite testimony and evidence suggesting he ordered military commanders to delete secure phone records to block the enforcement of his arrest warrant, he continued to deny all allegations. Prosecutors also cited concerns that he may pressure key witnesses. In fact, some witnesses reportedly altered their testimony in his favor when accompanied by his lawyers but reversed their statements after the lawyers left the room.



Yoon’s defiant attitude during the special counsel’s investigation also factored into the court’s decision. He repeatedly delayed appearances and demanded to enter the prosecutors’ office secretly. At one point, he even refused questioning by police, insisting on replacing the officer. He had previously ignored eight summonses from prosecutors and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials. It is hard to believe such a suspect would



Yoon should never have been released four months ago. The court’s unusual calculation of the detention period, followed by the prosecution's decision not to appeal, raised criticism that the legal system bent over backward for him. While his subordinates remained behind bars, the man accused of orchestrating a rebellion walked free. Nevertheless, Yoon acted as if he had been acquitted and showed no remorse.



Now that the special counsel has secured custody, it can move forward with greater speed and clarity. Early in the investigation, disputes over jurisdiction and procedure led to confusion and delays among agencies. But the special counsel has clear authority, ample personnel, and a sufficient investigation period. It must now focus on revealing the full scope of the martial law plot, including allegations that Yoon attempted to create an emergency legislative body to bypass the National Assembly and ordered power and water shutoffs to media outlets. Claims that the military sent drones into Pyongyang to fabricate a North Korean threat must also be thoroughly investigated. Every remaining suspicion must be brought to light and held accountable in full view of the public.

