South Korea to repatriate six North Koreans this week

The South Korean government plans to repatriate six North Korean residents who were rescued after drifting into South Korean waters via the East and West Seas. The return could take place as early as this week. All six individuals, rescued in March and May, respectively, have expressed their desire to return to North Korea. The government has notified Pyongyang of the planned date and method of repatriation through the United Nations Command (UNC). It intends to carry out the return regardless of whether North Korea responds.According to multiple government sources on Sunday, the two individuals rescued in the West Sea in March and the four rescued in the East Sea in May will be repatriated by sea in the middle of this week. Since July 3, the government has been communicating detailed repatriation plans to the North Korean military via direct communication lines through the UNC.President Lee Jae-myung ordered the repatriation plan during a Cabinet meeting on June 10, six days after taking office. After reviewing various options, including returning them via the Panmunjom truce village, the Ministry of Unification and related agencies decided to repair the wooden boat the six individuals used and send them back on the same vessel by sea.This move is seen as part of a broader conciliatory approach aimed at improving inter-Korean relations. It follows the government’s recent suspension of anti-North Korea leaflet activities and the cessation of propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the border. However, North Korea has yet to respond to the repatriation notice sent through the UNC.A government official said, “If North Korea responds, the return date may be adjusted,” adding, “We are preparing thoroughly for any contingencies and will proceed with the repatriation of the North Korean residents who have requested to go back.”Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com