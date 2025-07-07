K-pop Demon Hunters OST tops U.S. chart

The global craze for the Netflix animated film K-pop Demon Hunters, centered around K-pop culture, has extended to its original soundtrack, which is seeing strong popularity on music platforms.According to global music streaming service Spotify, the film’s track “Your Idol” ranked No. 1 on the U.S. “Daily Top Songs” chart on July 4 (local time). Until now, only three other K-pop songs have topped the chart: “Seven” by BTS’s Jungkook, “Who” by BTS’s Jimin, and “APT.” by BLACKPINK’s Rosé.Other songs from the film also ranked high on the U.S. Spotify chart. “Golden” placed second, followed by “How It’s Done” at No. 8 and “Soda Pop” at No. 10. On the Billboard 200, the film’s OST album is currently No. 8. In the U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100, “Golden” and “Your Idol” made strong debuts at No. 31 and No. 34, respectively.K-pop Demon Hunters is an animated feature that follows a K-pop girl group called Huntress as they defend the world from evil spirits. The story highlights their rivalry with a demonic boy group named “Lion Boyz” in a dramatic battle between good and evil. Real-life Seoul locations such as Namsan Tower and Naksan Park appear throughout the film, along with familiar Korean snacks like instant noodles (ramyeon), shrimp crackers, and gimbap.이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com