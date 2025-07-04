Lee calls dialogue key in North Korea ties

President Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday that cutting off all communication with North Korea would be “foolish,” stressing the need to improve inter-Korean relations through close coordination with the United States. Speaking at a news conference marking his first 30 days in office, Lee also voiced support for establishing a clear framework for Korea-Japan relations, citing the 1998 Kim Dae-jung–Obuchi Declaration as a positive model.Commenting on unification policy, Lee said, “Talking about unification at this stage could lead the other side to think we’re aiming for absorption or demanding submission.” “Unification by absorption is not our goal,” he said.“No one wants to be absorbed. That would involve tremendous sacrifice and conflict.” Lee called for a long-term approach centered on dialogue and cooperation, despite the difficulties. “I’ve already conveyed several ideas to the National Security Office and the National Intelligence Service,” he said.Recalling his experience as a lawyer, Lee shared insights from mediating marital disputes. “When couples switch roles during counseling, they come to better understand each other,” he said. “If the goal is not mutual destruction, we should aim to move in a direction that benefits both sides within a safe boundary. That’s what dialogue, communication, cooperation, and coexistence are about.”Addressing the recent halt in loudspeaker broadcasts at the border, Lee acknowledged concern over how North Korea might respond. “I was a bit worried about how quickly they would react, or what if they didn’t respond at all. But they responded faster than expected, which was somewhat surprising,” he said. Lee emphasized the need for gradual de-escalation, adding that humanitarian aid aimed at improving the lives of North Korean citizens could also help advance human rights in the North.Turning to Korea-Japan relations, Lee said he had intended to visit Japan soon but that the plan was delayed due to the Japanese elections. “Restoring shuttle diplomacy was originally my proposal. Since we are close neighbors, I hope we can skip complex procedures and meet frequently whenever necessary to discuss and cooperate,” he said. During last month’s G7 summit, Lee held a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy.Lee also addressed the issue of Dokdo, calling it “a territorial debate, not a territorial dispute.” He said, “Dokdo is clearly South Korean territory under effective control, so it is not a matter of dispute. There may be some debates, but we should not confuse the two.” He added, “There are points of conflict, but that doesn’t mean everything must be mixed.”Lee concluded by emphasizing his commitment to diplomacy. “Whether it’s a Korea-U.S. summit, a Korea-Japan summit, or a Korea-China summit, I hope to meet as often as opportunities arise,” he said.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com