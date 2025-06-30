Trump open to talks, distances Korean Peninsula conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump on June 27 emphasized his close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he would be willing to help resolve any conflict involving Pyongyang. Analysts say that after taking a more assertive military stance in the Iran-Israel conflict, Trump is again signaling a preference for diplomacy when it comes to North Korea.However, while expressing openness to dialogue, Trump added, “If a conflict arises, it has nothing to do with us,” a remark widely seen as drawing a line between inter-Korean tensions and U.S.-North Korea relations.When asked at the White House whether he had sent a letter to Kim, Trump said, “I have a very, very good relationship with Chairman Kim. We’ve maintained a great relationship,” adding, “If there is a conflict, we will resolve it together with North Korea.” He did not confirm sending a letter, saying only, “Let’s see what happens.”Earlier this month, NK News reported that Trump had sent a personal letter to Kim in an attempt to revive dialogue, but the effort reportedly failed after North Korea’s U.N. delegation repeatedly refused to accept it.Some analysts interpret his remarks as a deliberate attempt to separate inter-Korean issues from U.S. strategic interests. By stressing America’s distance from potential conflict, Trump appeared to focus on core security concerns, such as North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, rather than direct involvement in clashes between the two Koreas.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com