South Koreans prioritize economy, Japanese security in ties

A joint survey conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo and The Asahi Shimbun to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization between South Korea and Japan found that South Koreans prioritize economic cooperation, while Japanese respondents place greater importance on security. The results reflect growing concerns over global instability, including deepening ties among North Korea, China, and Russia, the prolonged war in Ukraine, and mounting economic uncertainty linked to the U.S.-led trade conflict. These developments have strengthened the perception that the two countries should increase collaboration in critical strategic areas.When asked which area should take priority in bilateral cooperation, 37 percent of South Korean respondents chose the economy, followed by historical issues at 28 percent, security at 20 percent, and demographic concerns such as low birthrates and aging populations at 12 percent. In Japan, 34 percent cited security as the top priority, followed by the economy at 28 percent, historical issues at 24 percent, and demographic challenges at 8 percent.Regarding defense cooperation specifically, 60 percent of South Koreans and 56 percent of Japanese respondents said it should be strengthened, marking clear majorities in both countries. Those opposed totaled 37 percent in South Korea and 30 percent in Japan.In terms of mutual favorability, 23 percent of South Koreans and 19 percent of Japanese respondents said they had a positive view of the other country. These numbers mark significant increases from a 2015 survey conducted for the 50th anniversary of normalization, when only 5 percent of South Koreans and 10 percent of Japanese respondents expressed favorable opinions.In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com · Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com · Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com