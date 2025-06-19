KAI and Lockheed Martin expand strategic partnership

Korea Aerospace Industries announced June 17 that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin to deepen strategic cooperation at the 2025 Paris International Air Show in France.The agreement aims to strengthen ongoing joint projects and expand collaboration in emerging technologies. Both companies plan to explore new business opportunities, support export initiatives, and develop new markets.KAI plans to boost joint marketing with Lockheed Martin to enter the U.S. market through the U.S. Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System program. The company also aims to explore new fields such as rotary-wing aircraft, crewed-uncrewed teaming systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and AI-based autonomous technologies.“This expanded cooperation with Lockheed Martin will strengthen our position in trainer and fighter markets with the U.S. and allied nations,” said KAI CEO Kang Goo-young.김형민 기자 kalssam35@donga.com