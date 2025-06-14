Chey pledges global CEO support for APEC summit

Chey Tae-won, chairman of both SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pledged Thursday to invite top global executives to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, set for November in South Korea. He emphasized the business community’s commitment to making the summit a success, calling it the most significant international event under the new administration.Speaking at a public-private economic roundtable hosted by President Lee Jae-myung at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Chey said, “As President Lee has invited the leaders of the United States, China and Japan to attend the APEC summit, we will also work to bring in prominent global CEOs. The business sector will mobilize its international network to help ensure the summit’s success and elevate Korea’s global standing.”“We aim to attract 1,700 foreign companies. The summit will provide a valuable platform for unified public-private cooperation,” said Chey, who will chair the CEO Summit, which will be held alongside the APEC leaders’ meeting in Gyeongju.APEC CEO summits typically draw around 1,000 participants from global firms. Chey’s target suggests a significant expansion in scale and ambition.Chey also urged the government to play an active role, saying strong official support would be essential to elevate the event’s stature. Attention is now turning to which global business figures Chey hopes to bring. A KCCI official said they are in discussions with major international companies about attending the summit.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com