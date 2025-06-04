Hyundai wins top teen car awards again

Hyundai Motor Group has once again earned the most awards in a U.S. ranking of the best vehicles for teenagers, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top.On June 3 local time, Hyundai Motor Group announced that it was named in seven out of 12 categories in the latest “Best Cars for Teens” rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest number of wins among all automotive groups and continues the streak that began in 2022.In the new car category, Hyundai secured four out of eight awards. The Hyundai Elantra was named the best car in the $25,000 to $30,000 range. The Hyundai Tucson was selected as the best SUV in the same price range. The Tucson Hybrid won the top spot in the $30,000 to $35,000 range, while the Kia Soul was named the best SUV in the $20,000 to $25,000 category.In the used car category, Hyundai claimed three out of four awards. The 2022 Elantra Hybrid was named the best small car, and the 2022 Tucson Hybrid the best small SUV. The 2022 Santa Fe Hybrid was recognized as the top midsize SUV. Notably, Tucson has maintained its top ranking in the $25,000 to $30,000 SUV segment for four consecutive years since 2022.The evaluation considered reliability, crash safety, advanced driver assistance systems, and expert reviews.Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com