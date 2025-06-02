Tearful farewell to fallen soldiers

“Why did you leave your mom behind?”At the joint funeral for four servicemen who died in the Navy P-3C maritime patrol aircraft crash, the mother of Master Sergeant Kang Shin-won cried out while clutching her son’s casket. The funeral for Master Sgt. Kang, Lieutenant Colonel Park Jin-woo (pilot), Major Lee Tae-hoon (co-pilot), and Master Sergeant Yoon Dong-gyu (all posthumously promoted by one rank) was held with military honors on Sunday morning at the Naval Air Command auditorium in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do. More than 1,000 people attended, including bereaved families, top military commanders, Navy and Marine Corps personnel, and civilians.As the bereaved families and fellow servicemen entered the hall and saw the coffins, many broke down in tears. In a eulogy, Chief of Naval Operations Yang Yong-mo said, “We will ensure that your noble sacrifice is not in vain, protecting our seas and caring for your families as our own to the very end.” He paused to wipe away tears during his speech. Representing fellow comrades, Major Seol Woo-hyuk of the 615th Battalion read a tribute, saying, “It’s still hard to believe they’re gone, and their absence grows heavier with each passing day,” as he wished the fallen peace.The four servicemen died on Thursday when their maritime patrol aircraft crashed into a nearby mountain during takeoff and landing training near Pohang-Gyeongju Airport. The Navy has formed a joint civilian-military investigation committee to determine the cause of the crash.포항=명민준 기자 mmj86@donga.com