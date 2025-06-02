‘The Hole’ author hopes film expands the novel’s world

“Rather than a faithful reproduction of the novel, I hope the film will serve as an extension of its universe.”In a written interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on the 1st, Pyun Hye-young, author of the novel The Hole (Moonji Publications), which is being adapted into a Hollywood film set for release as early as next year, shared her thoughts on the project. The film, titled The Hole, is directed by Kim Jee-woon and stars Theo James—best known for HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife—as the husband, with Jung Ho-yeon playing the wife. Last month, U.S.-based Orion Pictures acquired the global distribution rights.“Writing a novel is an intensely personal endeavor, whereas filmmaking is the process of collectivizing and globalizing that personal work,” the author said. “I’ve long been a fan of Director Kim, admiring his distinctive sense of tension, humor, insight, and visual aesthetics, so I have high expectations for this film,” she added.When asked about communication with the Hollywood production team, Pyun said, “We mainly discussed the characters with both the American and Korean producers.” She added, “Since the novel centers on a male protagonist, there was extensive discussion around the female characters, who were intentionally left out of the original narrative.” She noted that the film would introduce aspects of female characters absent from the novel, adding, “As the original author, I found some of these new scenes particularly intriguing.”“The Hole” tells the story of a man who becomes fully paralyzed after losing his wife in a car accident, gradually revealing the hidden fractures in a marriage that once appeared harmonious. Initially set in South Korea, the narrative has been adapted to feature an international couple, with filming taking place in both Korean and English. The author expressed hope that “the suspense will be heightened due to linguistic nuances and cultural differences.” Barbara Zitwer, the agent who brokered the rights deal, described The Hole as “reminiscent of Stephen King’s Misery.”An American screenwriter wrote the screenplay. “Even though I’m the original author, I believe filmmaking is an entirely different process from writing a novel, so I entrusted the adaptation fully to the screenwriter,” Pyun said.While many novels are optioned for film adaptations, only a few ultimately make it to production. Pyun’s short story “Caring for Plants,” which The Hole is based on, was optioned initially in South Korea, but the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the rights expired, a U.S. production company approached the author, leading to the successful development of the film.“If viewers who see the film also read the original work, I would be delighted if they could experience the visual expressions again in print and discover the novel’s distinctive language,” Pyun said. “I hope to continue writing steadily and quietly.”김소민 기자 somin@donga.com