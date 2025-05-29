Early ballots cast in South Korea’s election race

Early voting for South Korea’s 21st presidential election will take place on May 29 and 30, marking the start of the decisive final stage in the race to lead the country. With nearly half of voters casting early ballots in the previous election, the upcoming vote could prove critical in shaping the outcome.The conservative bloc’s failure to consolidate around a single candidate has turned the race into a three-way contest, intensifying the final push by each campaign to secure undecided voters.A poll conducted just before the pre-election blackout showed Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung leading outside the margin of error. Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party are both aiming to narrow the gap in the final days.On the eve of early voting, the candidates made their last appeals to mobilize supporters.Lee Jae-myung focused his efforts in eastern Seoul, targeting districts such as Gwangjin, Jungnang, Seongdong, and Dongdaemun, which the Democratic Party has traditionally performed well. “We need a president who represents everyone, not someone who uses power to eliminate opponents,” Lee said.Kim Moon-soo concentrated on the Yeongnam region, including Changwon, Gimhae, Yangsan, Gyeongsan, and Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, as well as Daegu. The region has long been a stronghold for conservatives and played a key role in helping the People Power Party retain enough seats in the 22nd general elections to block constitutional reforms. “Can you forgive a bulletproof, monstrous dictatorship?” Kim asked, rallying his base.Lee Jun-seok stayed close to the capital, holding campaign stops in Yeouido, Gangnam Station, and COEX. He launched an overnight campaign in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, aiming to capture attention through the final stretch. “I’m not standing at a crossroads,” he said. “I want people to know there’s a path forward.”Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com