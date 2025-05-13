Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo Take Bold Stances in Campaign

The official 22-day campaign period for South Korea’s 21st presidential election kicked off at midnight Monday. As the snap election follows a backdrop of martial law and impeachment, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo have each made bold appeals to voters.Lee began his campaign with a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday at Cheonggye Plaza in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, using “end the rebellion” as his central slogan. “It was here that we repelled the pitch-black darkness of rebellion,” he said, emphasizing the symbolic significance of the plaza, where anti-impeachment protests were held. “Though the leader of the rebellion has been tried and stripped of the presidency, the second and third waves of rebellion, led by those who defy even the Constitution, continue.”Speaking while wearing a bulletproof vest, Lee added, “Rebellion has driven our society into extreme division and conflict, so much so that a presidential candidate now has to wear a bulletproof vest.” His campaign committee is reportedly considering security measures, including installing bulletproof glass and using balloons to block sniper shots during street rallies. Lee continued his tour in high-tech industry hubs like Pangyo, Dongtan, and Daejeon, regions he has promoted as part of the “K-Initiative Belt,” focusing on advanced sectors like AI and semiconductors.Meanwhile, Kim Moon-soo, branding himself as the “market president,” began his campaign at 5 a.m. in Garak Market, Seoul’s bustling marketplace. “The market represents the market economy,” he said. “The People Power Party must win. This is about saving the Republic of Korea.” Kim called the election a “war of systems” and emphasized his vision for economic revival.“I aim to be the president for markets, for livelihoods, for the economy—someone who ensures South Korea thrives,” Kim declared. He then campaigned along the Gyeongbu Line, visiting high-density voter areas like Seoul, Daejeon, and Daegu.Kim also launched a negative campaign against Lee, targeting controversies surrounding his past actions. “Progress means prosperity, not poverty. I want to tear apart fake progressives,” Kim said during a meeting with his Central Election Committee, referencing Lee’s profanity-laced comments toward his sister-in-law.Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok held his campaign launch at midnight at the national industrial park in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. “I will propose solutions to help second-tier industrial complexes, once central to South Korea’s exports and growth, make a comeback,” Lee said. In a press conference at the National Assembly’s press center, he declared, “This is a challenge at age forty” and predicted a “one-on-one showdown between Lee Jun-seok and Lee Jae-myung.” By invoking the legacy of former Presidents Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung, who rose to power in their 40s, he also stressed that he is the true conservative representative, not Kim Moon-soo.Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com