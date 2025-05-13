South Korea faces nationwide bus strike amid pay dispute



South Korea is bracing for a nationwide bus strike that could leave millions stranded, as drivers threaten to walk off the job later this month over a pay dispute.



The Korea Automobile Workers' Federation, part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, announced Wednesday that unless a deal is reached by May 27, bus workers in all 17 major cities and provinces — including



The Korea Automobile Workers’ Federation, part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, announced Wednesday that unless a deal is reached by May 27, bus workers in all 17 major cities and provinces — including Seoul — will stage a simultaneous strike starting with the first morning shift on May 28. If the walkout proceeds, it would halt an estimated 40,000 buses nationwide, paralyzing not only city routes but also express, charter and neighborhood services.



At the center of the standoff is a battle over pay structures in Seoul. The city’s bus union has demanded that regular bonuses be included in base salary calculations, following a Supreme Court ruling last December. Operators, however, say a complete overhaul of wage systems is needed, setting the stage for a broader confrontation. Because Seoul’s negotiations are expected to set the tone for other regions, the federation has taken up the cause on a national level.



While the bus companies are formally handling talks, any wage hikes would ultimately fall on Seoul city coffers. Under the quasi-public system, the city government covers operating losses from its budget — an amount that already hovers around 500 billion won ($370 million) annually. City officials estimate that meeting union demands would push that figure to 800 billion won, raising the per capita tax burden by nearly 30 percent.



Despite the heavy public subsidies, authorities have few tools to prevent the looming disruption. Unlike subways, which are designated essential public services and must maintain minimum staffing during strikes, buses are not bound by such requirements. Last year’s strike left some commuters waiting at empty stops, believing delayed buses were simply system errors.



Seoul officials warn that without legislative action, the city remains vulnerable to full-scale stoppages. “There are no mandatory staffing rules, and it's nearly impossible to find substitute drivers on short notice,” a city spokesperson said, adding that appeals to national labor authorities for regulatory changes have so far gone unanswered.



Labor advocates caution against expanding essential service designations, arguing it would curtail workers’ rights. But with shrinking populations straining bus company finances and aging residents relying more heavily on public transit, local governments are pouring more money into sustaining routes.



