Former First Lady Kim summoned over election allegations

Prosecutors investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife’s alleged involvement in election nominations have summoned Kim Keon-hee for questioning this week.According to legal sources on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent a summons to Kim on May 9, requesting her appearance as a suspect in a case involving violations of the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act. Since taking over the investigation from the Changwon District Office in February, prosecutors had stressed the need for a swift investigation. However, after Kim’s side showed little willingness to schedule a meeting, they issued a formal summons.Kim is accused of receiving polling data from Myung Tae-kyun during the 2022 presidential election and using it to influence the nomination of former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun. She is also alleged to have interfered in local elections, including the mayoral race in Pohang, and attempted to sway the nomination of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min in last year’s general election. Kim Sang-min, however, was not nominated.If Kim fails to comply with the summons, prosecutors may seek an arrest warrant to ensure her appearance. She was previously questioned in July last year at a presidential security annex over allegations related to a Dior handbag and stock price manipulation at Deutsche Motors, a session that sparked criticism over perceived special treatment.송유근 big@donga.com