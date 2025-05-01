Han’s 'no comment' stance raises questions



“No comment.”



This was how Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo responded when asked about a potential presidential bid during an interview with a foreign media outlet released on March 20. Han has consistently followed an “NCND” (Neither Confirm Nor Deny) strategy when addressing speculation about his candidacy. However, several key figures close to Han have clarified that he plans to step down and run for president.



In the meantime, the People Power Party’s primary has narrowed to a polarized contest between Kim Moon-soo, a former labor minister and member of the anti-impeachment camp, and former party leader Han Dong-hoon, who supported the impeachment. Some have dismissed the debates as petty and unproductive, but both candidates have clearly stated their views on the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and the declaration of martial law. Kim Moon-soo argued that “by impeaching former President Yoon, we’ve allowed Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party to dominate the political landscape.” At the same time, Han Dong-hoon countered, “Even if my father had imposed martial law, I would have stopped him.”



Since this election was triggered by Yoon’s removal from office, voters have a right to know each candidate’s position on the impeachment and martial law. Acting President Han cannot avoid these questions either. He served as Yoon’s first and only prime minister, and his tenure outlasted Yoon’s.



Although Acting President Han appeared before the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly to answer questions about martial law, he has refrained from stating a position on the impeachment itself. At a National Assembly inquiry on January 15, Han apologized for failing to prevent the martial law declaration, saying, “We believe we did our best, but it was deplorable, and I am deeply sorry to the public.” Then, during a Constitutional Court hearing on February 20, he admitted procedural and substantive flaws in the Cabinet meeting held before the December 3 martial law declaration, stating, “It wasn’t a typical Cabinet meeting. There were both formal and material deficiencies.” But when asked whether the circumstances met the legal threshold for declaring a state of emergency, he gave a vague answer: “That is for the court and the people to decide.”



As the first in line to succeed the president, the prime minister must share responsibility for presidential decisions. One cannot enjoy the privileges of the position without bearing its burdens.



In a 2015 interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, Han described the role of the prime minister by saying, “In the past, 80 percent of the job was creating good policies and 20 percent was persuading the public. Now it’s the reverse. A prime minister must be able to sincerely persuade the people why the government must take certain actions.”



Lawmakers within the People Power Party who advocate for “drafting Han Duck-soo” or unifying the party behind his candidacy often praise his strengths as a seasoned bureaucrat and trade policy expert. However, even within the party, some are concerned that Han’s candidacy could be perceived as “Yoon Suk-yeol administration, season two.” Before enjoying a smooth path to candidacy, Han must first make clear where he stands, whether he supports or opposes Yoon’s impeachment. It would be deeply ironic for a prime minister who failed to stop martial law to resign from his acting presidency in order to run for the highest office.

