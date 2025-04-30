Special education student stabs six in preplanned attack

A special education student who stabbed six people at a high school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, reportedly planned the attack in advance, according to police. The Heungdeok Police Station in Cheongju said on April 29 that it had requested an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old student, identified only as A, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.Police found that student A packed several knives in his bag at home the day before the incident and used one of them in the attack on April 28. During questioning, A reportedly told police, “I wanted to go to college, but I was struggling with my studies and having a hard time at school. I kept suppressing my feelings and eventually exploded.” He also confessed that he planned to harm anyone he encountered at school before taking his own life.A note was found at his home that read, “I’m going to do something terrible, so don’t look for me.” Believing the attack was premeditated, police plan to conduct digital forensics on A’s phone and laptop to further investigate how he prepared for the crime.A, who is enrolled in a special education program, allegedly began the attack while speaking with a special education teacher in the classroom. He first attempted to strangle the teacher, then stabbed the school principal, a janitor, and an administrative worker, leaving them seriously injured. He fled the school, stopped a moving vehicle, and stabbed the driver in the face before escaping toward a nearby reservoir. Police apprehended him there and confiscated four knives.According to investigators, A broke down in tears during questioning, saying, “I don’t know why I did it. I’m sorry.” While he has not been formally diagnosed with a mental disorder, police believe he may suffer from anger management issues.Jang-Ki Woo straw825@donga.com