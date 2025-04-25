Musk, Bessent clash in White House dispute. April. 25, 2025 07:22. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly had a profanity-laced argument with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over an IRS commissioner appointment during a White House meeting, according to Axios on April 23. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were said to have witnessed the heated exchange.



Axios reported that Musk and Bessent attended a meeting in the Oval Office on April 17, during which Bessent criticized DOGE for underwhelming budget cuts. Musk responded by calling Bessent “a Soros operative” and mocked him for having “run a failed hedge fund.” Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, once worked under billionaire investor George Soros, a major Democratic donor, prompting criticism from some conservatives who have expressed distrust toward Bessent’s ties to Soros.



Witnesses said the two did not physically fight inside the Oval Office, but Trump saw the confrontation, and the argument continued in the West Wing hallway. One source told Axios, “It looked like two middle-aged billionaire men doing WWE-style moves in the hallway.” Another added that the shouting was filled with F-words, with Musk egging Bessent on by saying, “Say it louder.” The scuffle ended only after aides intervened. Meloni, who was meeting with Trump then, also reportedly witnessed the scene.



U.S. media, including Axios, have attributed the clash to a disagreement over selecting the next IRS commissioner. Musk had allegedly recommended Gary Shapley, an internal IRS official, for acting commissioner without consulting Bessent, and persuaded Trump to approve it. The IRS is under the Treasury Department’s jurisdiction. Bessent, who had intended to appoint Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender to the position, was reportedly furious, accusing Musk of working behind his back. Within days, Trump reversed the decision and named Faulkender as acting IRS commissioner, siding with Bessent.



Axios cited a government official who described the situation not as a matter of right or wrong, but as a power struggle. A White House insider told the outlet, “Bessent may have won this round, but no one wants to make an enemy out of someone like Musk,” adding that staff were closely watching the escalating feud.



White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt responded, “There are occasional disagreements between the president’s advisers and cabinet members, but we view that as part of a healthy debate. Ultimately, everyone knows President Trump is the decision-maker.”



한국어