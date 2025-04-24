Michael Jordan tops all-time earnings among athletes. April. 24, 2025 08:06. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

According to a recent report, Michael Jordan, the 62-year-old former basketball legend from the United States, has been named the highest-earning athlete of all time.



On April 23, U.S. sports business outlet Sportico released its ranking of top-earning athletes, estimating that Jordan earned $3 billion (approximately 4.27 trillion won) during and after his playing career. The rankings are based on total earnings up to 2023, including salaries, bonuses, prize money, and post-retirement licensing income.



Although Jordan retired in 2003, he topped the list ahead of active athletes. Sportico noted that he continued to generate substantial income through the Nike Jordan brand even after leaving the court, estimating his 2023 earnings alone at $300 million (about 430 billion won).



The outlet also released inflation-adjusted figures to account for different earning periods. By that measure, Jordan’s career earnings are valued at $4.15 billion (about 5.9 trillion won).



Golf legend Tiger Woods, 50, ranked second with total earnings of $1.91 billion (approximately 2.72 trillion won). At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, the prolific scorer currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, came in third with $1.83 billion (about 2.61 trillion won) in total earnings.



